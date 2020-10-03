MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dr. Jill Biden campaigned in the Twin Cities Saturday, making stops in St. Paul and speaking to supporters in Minneapolis.

She arrived at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis flanked by Democratic Sen. Tina Smith and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Supporters socially distanced by standing in hula hoops placed at six-foot intervals.

Biden began her speech saying she and Joe are praying for President Donald Trump and the First Lady.

“This isn’t a matter of politics,” she said. “It’s about health and it’s about respect.”

Biden said her husband will be a president for all Americans and spoke of him going back to work after his son Beau’s death.

“He learned how to heal a broken family,” she said. “It’s the same way you heal a nation – with love and understanding.”

Before Biden spoke, Flanagan opened up about a personal experience she had with Joe Biden that she’s never shared publicly.

She said she shared with him her story of being a survivor of abuse.

He gave me a hug and he said, ‘I see you and it’s OK,’” Flanagan said.

Earlier Saturday, Biden toured black-owned businesses in St. Paul and distributed food at the Sanneh Foundation.

In response to Biden’s visit, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement:

“Jill Biden is coming to Minnesota to talk about her husband’s plan to exponentially expand the size and scope of the federal government. Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan is nothing more than a liberal wishlist of government intrusion and regulation.”

The women who spoke Saturday mentioned the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

“We have a choice between compassion and strength and building forward and on the other hand, a choice between fear and chaos and division,” Smith said.

The Biden’s have both tested negative for COVID-19, although health experts say the virus may not show up in a test until about a week after exposure.

The Biden campaign is pulling attack ads against the president for the time-being.