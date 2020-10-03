CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from a rural residence in northern Minnesota has been found safe, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

(Nia Goutermont, credit: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office)

Nia Goutermont was reported as a runaway on Sept. 25, 2020, and had been entered as a missing person ever since.

The last confirmed contact with her had been with a friend in the Hibbing area on Sept. 27.

On Saturday, a citizen tip to law enforcement led to locating Nia in the Hibbing area.

She is reported safe, unharmed and being retuned to her parents.

