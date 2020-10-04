Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety advisory after a robbery took place near campus.
According to the university, the incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 14th Avenue SE. There, officials say a victim was assaulted and his phone was taken.
The suspects, identified as two men between the ages of 17 and 22, left in a white BMW. Officials say one of the suspects was wearing a red sweatshirt, the other was wearing a gray one.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.
No additional information is available at this time.
