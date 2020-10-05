MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are dead following a high-speed chase in north Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis Office of Public Information Director John Elder, just before 2 a.m. Monday, officers near Dowling and Logan avenues recognized a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking with force Sunday morning. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the motorist fled police at a high rate of speed.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle got “substantially ahead of the pursuing squads,” Elder said. Then, officers saw the vehicle lose control at the area of Emerson and 18th Avenue north and begin to roll.
Three occupants in the vehicle died in the crash.
The Minneapolis police, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating. Squad video from police officers was captured and will be used as part of the investigation.
The identities of the occupants, along with the nature and cause of death, will be released in the coming days.
