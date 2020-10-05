MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 982 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data, there have been 104,799 cases confirmed since March, with 94,416 of those patients no longer needing to be quarantined.
Over 10,900 of the cases have been health care workers.
With the three additional deaths, the state’s death toll sits at 2,083, with 1,487 of the deaths occurring in long-term care settings, which have been hard hit during the pandemic.
In hospitals, five COVID-19 cases were admitted to the hospital in the last day, but no cases were admitted to an intensive care unit. More than 7,900 patients have needed hospitalization, and 2,189 of those patients needed intensive care units.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — sits at around 5% as of Sept. 24, due to data lag. It’s one of the health indicators being used to inform loosening or further tightening restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
