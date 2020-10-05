Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four family members escaped a house fire in Edina early Monday morning, with one person suffering a minor burn.
The Edina Fire Department says crews were called to a home on the 5200 block of Halifax Avenue South just after midnight after smoke alarms alerted the family to a fire in their basement.
Firefighters put out the blaze, and the home sustained fire, smoke and heat damage. A family member suffered a first- or second-degree burn while trying to put out the fire with an extinguisher.
“The importance of maintaining working smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and having a plan in case of fire cannot be overstated,” Fire Inspector Brian Hanrahan said.
The source of the fire is still being investigated.
You must log in to post a comment.