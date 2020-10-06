MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials released updated COVID-19 data Tuesday, reporting 954 additional positive cases and four more deaths.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), over 1.5 million people have been tested in the state for the virus. In total, 105,740 cases have been confirmed, with nearly 11,000 of those cases being health care workers.
About 14,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
The MDH says 95,614 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.
With the new deaths, the state’s death toll now sits at 2,087, with 1,488 of the deaths occurring in long-term care or assisted living facilities, which have been hard hit by the pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, more than 8,000 people have sought treatment at hospitals in Minnesota. Over 2,200 of those patients required intensive care units. Since Monday, one patient was admitted to the ICU and six patients were admitted to the hospital.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is around 5% as of Sept. 27, due to data lag. The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is one of the health indicators used to inform loosening or further tightening COVID-19 safety restrictions.
