MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —The combination of strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity Tuesday in western Minnesota will create near ideal conditions for wildfires.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota and counties in parts of west-central and south-central Minnesota. The warning goes into effect at noon and is set to expire at 7 p.m.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that no burning should be done while the warning is in effect, as any spark could start a wildfire.
According to forecasters, temperatures in southwestern Minnesota will climb into the 80s on Tuesday, with sustained winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Under such conditions, any wildfires that flare up will spread quickly.
The list of counties under the red flag warning are: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Traverse, Watonwan, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.
