MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were shot in two separate shootings early Tuesday evening in Minneapolis, within 40 minutes apart and about a half-mile away.
Police say officers were called to a double shooting at about 5:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood. A woman and a man were struck by gunfire, and were transported to Hennepin Health. They are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter.
At about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of Ogema Place in the Seward neighborhood on a report of another shooting, this one involving a man who had been shot in the buttocks. He was also taken to Hennepin Health.
Police are still investigating both shootings.
