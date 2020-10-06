MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is in the hospital and another man is in custody following a stabbing in St. Cloud Monday.
According to police, officers responded to a knife complaint at around 9 p.m. to a residence on the 1200 block of Breckenridge Avenue. As they arrived, officers found a victim, a 47-year-old St. Cloud man, suffering from multiple knife wounds. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say another man stabbed the victim after a verbal dispute, and left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.
“Responding officers located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and ultimately performed a traffic stop in a parking lot in the 800 block of 2nd Street North,” police said.
The suspect, a 58-year-old St. Cloud man, was then taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered in the vehicle.
The suspect is being held at the Stearns County Jail on pending charges related to aggravated assault with a knife.
