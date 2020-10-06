MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a drug-related shooting Sunday in Litchfield Township.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old woman of Litchfield and a 45-year-old woman of Grove City were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting. An 18-year-old man of Grove City and an 18-year-old man of Litchfield were also arrested Monday for their involvement.
Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Tyeson Schaumburg of Litchfield. He was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare with critical injuries after arriving at Meeker Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. As of Tuesday, his condition remains critical but stable, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators determined the shooting happened near the 23900 block of MN Highway 22. Detectives say the motive for the shooting was drug related.
A follow up search warrant was executed in the 24200 block of 548th Avenue in Grove City, where the firearm used in the shooting was recovered. A subsequent search warrant for drugs was also executed at the residence.
There, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy along with items of drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested three men for controlled substance violations, which included a 20-year-old of Grove City, a 45-year-old of Litchfield and a 48-year-old of Minneapolis. They were all booked into the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
