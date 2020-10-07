Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Folwell neighborhood.
Officers were called to the area of North Logan and Lowry avenues just before 4 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots. Two victims were found at the scene, one of whom was dead.
The other victim was brought to North Memorial Health hospital, and is expected to survive.
Police say the shooter is still at large.
