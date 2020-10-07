CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two-dozen Hy-Vee grocery stores in Minnesota will now provide free COVID-19 testing.

The Iowa-based company announced Wednesday the tests, which are being coordinated by eTrueNorth, will be available at each location’s drive-thru pharmacy, with a testing capacity of 12 people per hour on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.

Company officials say customers ages 3 and up do not need to be experiencing COVID symptoms to have a test — which is in the form of a self-administered kit — but they must sign up online before visiting. Tests take about five minutes, and kits are then sent to a lab to be processed. Customers can expect their results in three to five business days. Click here for more information.

Here are the 24 participating locations in Minnesota:

  • Albert Lea Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.

  • Austin Hy-Vee, 1001 18th Ave. NW.

  • Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee, 9409 Zane Ave. N.

  • Cottage Grove Hy-Vee, 7280 E. Point Douglas Road S.

  • Eagan Hy-Vee, 1500 Central Park Commons Drive.

  • Faribault Hy-Vee, 1920 Grant St. NW.

  • Fairmont Hy-Vee, 907 S. State St.

  • Kasson Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 408 W. Main St.

  • Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St.

  • Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road.

  • Maple Grove, 18755 70th Way N.

  • Marshall Hy-Vee, 900 E. Main St.

  • New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N.

  • New Ulm Hy-Vee, 2015 S. Broadway.

  • Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N.

  • Owatonna Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar Ave.

  • Robbinsdale Hy-Vee, 3505 Bottineau Blvd.

  • Crossroads Hy-Vee, 500 Crossroads Drive SW.

  • West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW.

  • Savage Hy-Vee, 6150 Egan Drive.

  • Shakopee Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St. S.

  • St. Peter Hy-Vee, 1002 Old Minnesota Ave.

  • Winona Hy-Vee, 1475 Service Drive.

  • Worthington Hy-Vee, 1235 Oxford St.

