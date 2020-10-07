MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two-dozen Hy-Vee grocery stores in Minnesota will now provide free COVID-19 testing.
The Iowa-based company announced Wednesday the tests, which are being coordinated by eTrueNorth, will be available at each location’s drive-thru pharmacy, with a testing capacity of 12 people per hour on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.
Company officials say customers ages 3 and up do not need to be experiencing COVID symptoms to have a test — which is in the form of a self-administered kit — but they must sign up online before visiting. Tests take about five minutes, and kits are then sent to a lab to be processed. Customers can expect their results in three to five business days. Click here for more information.
Here are the 24 participating locations in Minnesota:
Albert Lea Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.
Austin Hy-Vee, 1001 18th Ave. NW.
Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee, 9409 Zane Ave. N.
Cottage Grove Hy-Vee, 7280 E. Point Douglas Road S.
Eagan Hy-Vee, 1500 Central Park Commons Drive.
Faribault Hy-Vee, 1920 Grant St. NW.
Fairmont Hy-Vee, 907 S. State St.
Kasson Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 408 W. Main St.
Hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St.
Lakeville Hy-Vee, 16150 Pilot Knob Road.
Maple Grove, 18755 70th Way N.
Marshall Hy-Vee, 900 E. Main St.
New Hope Hy-Vee, 8200 42nd Ave. N.
New Ulm Hy-Vee, 2015 S. Broadway.
Oakdale Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N.
Owatonna Hy-Vee, 1620 S. Cedar Ave.
Robbinsdale Hy-Vee, 3505 Bottineau Blvd.
Crossroads Hy-Vee, 500 Crossroads Drive SW.
West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW.
Savage Hy-Vee, 6150 Egan Drive.
Shakopee Hy-Vee, 1451 Adams St. S.
St. Peter Hy-Vee, 1002 Old Minnesota Ave.
Winona Hy-Vee, 1475 Service Drive.
Worthington Hy-Vee, 1235 Oxford St.
