MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been rescued after falling over a bluff near the Mississippi River on the southeast side of Minneapolis Wednesday.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the report of a person falling down a bluff near 43rd Avenue and West River Parkway South. When rescue crews arrived, they found the victim on the bluff with a lower leg injury.
The man, who is in his 70s, was searching for a lost drone when he went over the bluff, according to information gathered by WCCO-TV at the scene.
Fire officials say two juveniles discovered the victim and called 911. They also went down the bluff to assist the victim.
Using a rope and pulley system, fire crews were able to lower the victim down the bluff to a waiting fire boat. The victim was then taken to paramedics that were waiting at the University of Minnesota boat launch.
The two good Samaritans were helped back up the bluff, because it was too steep to climb.
You must log in to post a comment.