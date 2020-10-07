Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance against the Houston Texans.
Boone, who is a third-year pro, forced a fumble from the Texans punt returner DeAndre Carter in the first quarter. The Vikings called it a “momentum-changing play” that helped the team acquire its first victory of the season.
It’s the first time Boone has received the honor, and the first non-specialist to earn the accolade since wide receiver Adam Theilen received the same honor in Week 13 of the 2014 season.
The Vikings have had 18 different players receive an NFC Player of the Week honor since head coach Mike Zimmer’s hiring in 2014.
