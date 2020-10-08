MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are urging drivers to be mindful of valuables in cars following two barzen incidents Wednesday afternoon where thieves stole purses from cars while the driver was still inside.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says the two thefts happened between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. It’s unclear if they’re related; officials say they are under investigation.
In one of the thefts, the victim was in a parking lot when someone got out of a nearby vehicle, opened her passenger door and snatched her purse. In the other, the victim was at a traffic light when someone from a nearby car reached through her open window and stole her purse from her passenger seat.
To avoid such thefts, drivers are advised keep their doors locked at all times (even when driving), only open windows slightly and consider putting purses and other valuables in the trunk or out of sight. Anyone who sees a similar theft is asked to call 911.
