MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has updated its guidance for public schools pertaining to indoor sports and events.
According to the MDE, each team or group is allowed no more than two spectators per participant for indoor events. These events include all indoor sports, concerts, plays, competitions, performances and any other similar events that have spectators.
In addition, spectators must be separated by at least six feet between household groups.
The event space can not exceed 25% total capacity, or no more than 250 spectators. MDE says participants must be included in the total capacity for indoor events where 12 feet can’t be maintained between participants and spectators, otherwise, they do not need to be included in the total.
According to the MDE, school districts and charter schools must also require advanced reservations and/or ticketing. Walk-ins and impromptu purchases will not be allowed.
To view the MDE’s full guidance for indoor events and more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.