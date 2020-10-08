MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target has informed its corporate employees that all who are currently working remotely will now continue to do so until June 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came in an email sent to employees Thursday morning.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve been living with the pandemic for more than a half a year already. I never imagined that we’d transition to remote work in the spring and that I’d be writing this message to you, still from home, in the fall,” chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer wrote.
The company has taken a gradual approach to returning workers to headquarters, with what the company termed as a “very small portion” of them working on the premises. Kremer said that many workers have clearly adapted to working virtually.
There are more than 8,500 Target employees who would work downtown under normal conditions.
“As we’ve done since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ll continue to monitor the external landscape and partner closely with a broad network of medical experts, industry peers and authorities in the U.S., India and other global locations,” Kremer said.
