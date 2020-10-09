MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ First Avenue Mainroom will be hosting its first event since March, featuring a Halloween party and costume contest “reimagined” with safety protocols.

The venue recently announced that it will be having its annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 31.

“Our annual costume contest is reimagined with seated tables, single direction pathways, updated bar service practices, brief wellness surveys at the door, and safe costume contest entry,” the venue said in a press release.

There will be a very limited number of tickets sold for the event, with fewer than 100 tickets per time block. Tickets are available at multiple tiers, with timed entry, and have to be purchased in advance.

🧡Just Announced 🎃

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest 👻 Saturday, October 31

A very limited number of group and individual tickets will be sold for the event. Tickets onsale: Saturday, October 3 at Noon

Meanwhile, the venue continues to be involved in the effort to help save independent venues across the country. The industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many music venues seeing little to no revenue streams since March.

So, on Oct. 16 through Oct. 18, First Avenue will be involved in the Save Our Stages Fest, also known as #SOSFest. The fest will feature a live streamed performance in the First Avenue Mainroom with Dizzy Fae. Other artists include Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Leon Bridges.

According to First Avenue, the Save Our Stages Act. included in the HEROES Act that was passed by the U.S. House, would reportedly authorize $10 billion in grants for independent venues, producers, promoters and talent representatives.

“First Avenue has been closed for over 200 days with no ability to reopen ahead. Without government intervention, we will not survive,” First Avenue said in a recent tweet.