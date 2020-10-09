MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An armed home robbery late Thursday night prompted the residents of a north metro home to escape by jumping out a window.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m., when three people armed with guns reportedly invaded a home on the 6300 block of Georgia Avenue.
Officers met the home’s residents at the scene, who reported that they jumped out a window after the robbers rushed in. Officials didn’t specify what the robbers were after, but they believe the home was specifically targeted.
While police entered the home to look for suspects, none were found. It was determined that the robbers fled in a vehicle.
So far, no arrests have been made. The home invasion/robbery remains under investigation.
