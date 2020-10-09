MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two people died after a two-car crash Thursday morning in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s office says an SUV and a minivan collided at about 11:36 a.m. at the intersection of Mains Crossing Avenue and 70th Street in Apple River.
The SUV went through a stop sign, T-boning the minivan. A female passenger of the van died at the scene. She has been identified as 58-year-old Heidi LaPage of Clayton, Wisconsin.
The van’s male driver was airlifted to Region Hospital in St. Paul Thursday night in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries. Authorities identified him as 70-year-old Jerri Wayne LaPage of Clayton.
The female driver of the SUV, who was the sole occupant, suffered undisclosed injuries. Investigators say she was engaging in inattentive driving at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating.
