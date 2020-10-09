MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted 7 to 5 in favor of cutting three Gopher athletics programs.

The university is cutting men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and also men’s indoor track.

It’s meant to address a $75 million budget shortfall due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also meet Title 9 gender equity requirements.

“While these decisions are necessary for the long-term sustainability of Gopher Athletics and the opportunities it will offer student-athletes in the years to come, I feel deeply for those who are affected by these changes today,” said Board Chair Ken Powell.

Powell says it was clear that significant change was needed the board reviewed the sports department’s financial challenges over the last few years.

“I know Mark Coyle and his leadership team will move forward from today with compassion for those directly affected and caution as they chart out a successful path forward for Gopher Athletics through the challenges they presently face,” he said.

The proposal had been revised, which saved men’s outdoor track and field from being cut.

