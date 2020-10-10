MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday evening.
According to the county sheriff’s office, the crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. in Holding Township, near the intersection of County Road 17 and 165th Avenue.
Responding officers found two vehicles in the ditch, both having sustained a significant amount of damage.
One vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old went through an intersection without stopping at a stop sign, deputies reported. That vehicle crashed into another car being driven by a 46-year-old from Little Falls, Minnesota.
The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital with indeterminate injuries. The teenage driver of the other vehicle, and his 16-year-old passenger, were both treated at the scene before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.