MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says that there are 1,537 new cases of COVID-19 in the state confirmed in the last 24 hours, and there have been 10 more deaths, all of them 65 years of age or older but only half of them coming from those living in long-term care facilities or assisted living.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that in the total number of cases has now reached 110,828. The death toll stands at 2,131.
In the last 24 hours, almost 32,000 tests were processed, indicating a positivity rate of about 4.8%, thought the latest rolling seven-day average on the state’s Dial Back Dashboard is sitting right at 5% as of Sept. 30.
As of this point, 8,302 people have been hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 2,277 were admitted into intensive care. Meanwhile, 99,054 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need to self-isolate.
Since the start of the outbreak in March, more than 1.56 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, and almost 2.28 million tests have been processed.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, there are 18 new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which represents a reduction from the 19 reported a few days ago — the highest number the state’s seen since the start of the pandemic.
The latest seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions per 100,000 is also trending slightly downward as of the latest reports.
