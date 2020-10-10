MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a special autumn treat in the southwestern metro are: a delightful group of scarecrows out at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
There you’ll be able to meet such characters as Hank the hilltop gardener, along with 39 others.
The scarecrows were created by the arboretum and Bachman’s staff, along with members of the community.
“We have towers that are 25 feet tall of 294 kinds of squash gourds and pumpkins. They are so beautiful. This is just a photographer’s nirvana … Of course, we also have fall color going on. That’s the peak of what is happening right now,” Susie Hopper, with the Landscape Arboretum, said.
You do need an advance reservation to visit Scarecrow Hill. Click here for more information on how to make your reservation. While you’re there, vote on your favorite scarecrow.
The display will be in place through October 31st with a special Halloween event.
