MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota United FB announced that Sunday’s match against FC Dallas has been postponed, due to two cases of COVID-19 among its first team players.
Since the first positive result, the soccer team says that all players and staff have been tested three additional times. Two players were confirmed to be positive, but everyone else has negative results.
Training is also suspended and all players and staff members have gone into quarantine.
The Minnesota United said the match would be rescheduled to a date yet to be determined.
