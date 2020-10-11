Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that a boy has died after being struck by a truck while he was riding on a dirt bike Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of 172nd Avenue NW in Andover.
Investigators say that a Ford F350 truck and the boy on the bike crashed head on.
Lifesaving efforts were performed on the scene before the victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died. The sheriff’s department did not identify the boy or say how old he is.
The driver of the truck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff’s office as well as the Minnesota State Patrol.
