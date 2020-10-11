Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Itasca County early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Officials say the incident happened around 1:12 a.m. on Highway 169 at Bay Road.
Limited details are available but authorities say a Ford Fusion was traveling south on Highway 169 in Coleraine when the vehicle struck a pedestrian walking southbound in the right driving lane.
According to the state patrol, after being struck the pedestrian ended up in the right southbound ditch. The identity of the victim has not been released.
No additional information is available.
