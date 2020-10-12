MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 1,178 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and three more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 113,439, with 101,376 no longer needing isolation. According to Minnesota Department of Health data, 11,654 health care workers have contracted the virus since March.
More than 8,421 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began, 2,311 were hospitalized in ICU.
The state’s death toll is now 2,144. Of those who have died, 1,522 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing is now at 2,337,122 overall in the state. Nearly 18,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Sept. 30. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 18 per 100,000.
You must log in to post a comment.