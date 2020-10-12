List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated PatiosAs fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.

Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41stThe survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.

Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream DrinksThis week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.

Bellecour, 508 Bar Announce Permanent ClosuresThere have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, some among the most acclaimed restaurants in the metro area.

Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware GuideStep up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.

How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft PretzelsLearn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!