MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency in Minnesota.
Walz called on lawmakers during the fifth special session of the year to extend his COVID-19 peacetime emergency powers for another 30 days. Each time he does this, the legislature gets a chance to vote whether he should keep them.
The governor says it’s imperative that he has the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan.
“My top priority remains the health and safety of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “As we watch cases rise dramatically in states around us, we must double down in our efforts to protect Minnesota from the spread of COVID-19.”
Senate Republicans have had enough. They think that lawmakers should have a say in the response.
Over the past two Saturdays, Minnesota has hit record or near-record positive cases twice. Both above 1,500 new cases.
Many neighboring states are seeing much larger increases.
