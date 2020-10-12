CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says Interstate 94 is closed in both directions in Albertville following a crash Monday afternoon.

According to the state patrol, the crash involves injuries, but the extent of those injuries has yet to be determined. The crash was reported at around 1:45 p.m.

The interstate is now closed, eastbound and westbound, at Labeaux Avenue NE.

MnDOT says that the road may be closed for six hours.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

