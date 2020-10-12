Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a teen is expected to survive after being shot early Monday evening in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Van White Memorial Boulevard just before 6 p.m., where they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim told police he was walking down the street when someone pulled up and shot him. Investigators believe the victim and the shooter know each other.
The victim was taken to Hennepin Health hospital. The shooter is still at large.
