MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Ulen man is in custody, accused of driving into two pedestrians before fleeing Monday morning in Becker County.
The sheriff’s office says witnesses saw a vehicle hit a 72-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Cenex store in Lake Park at about 9:30 a.m.
The driver fled immediately, but was found soon after by deputies after he crashed his vehicle into a swamp.
The suspect is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated. WCCO does not regularly identify suspects before they’ve been formally charged.
The victims were transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital, and both are expected to survive.
