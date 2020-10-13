Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Savage man has been charged with multiple tax crimes after failing to pay taxes for four years.
Ralph George Bone has been charged in Scott County with four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns in 2015 through 2018.
According to the complaint, Bone earned enough income during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota, but failed to do so. Allegedly, he owes more than $140,000 in income tax, penalties, and interest.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a $40,000 fine, or both.
