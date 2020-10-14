CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bonding Bill, Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Democrats, Local TV, Republicans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — House speaker Melissa Hortman says that a more than $1.8 billion total bonding, jobs and infrastructure package is going to the floor for debate.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports that the debate on the bonding bill is expected to be lengthy Wednesday.

Murphy says that six Republican votes would be needed for its passage.

This comes roughly five months after the end of the regular session. There have been a number of special sessions that have convened in the interim, none of which resulted in the passage of a bonding bill.

Even if the bill passes the House, the Minnesota Senate is not scheduled to be in session until Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for further developments.

Comments