MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — House speaker Melissa Hortman says that a more than $1.8 billion total bonding, jobs and infrastructure package is going to the floor for debate.
WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports that the debate on the bonding bill is expected to be lengthy Wednesday.
Murphy says that six Republican votes would be needed for its passage.
This comes roughly five months after the end of the regular session. There have been a number of special sessions that have convened in the interim, none of which resulted in the passage of a bonding bill.
Even if the bill passes the House, the Minnesota Senate is not scheduled to be in session until Thursday morning.
Speaker @melissahortman says “this is it “ as she says a 1.8 total bonding jobs , infrastructure package will go to floor for what is expected to be at a lengthy debate -6 GOP votes needed for passage @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/9cL75Lj4Ag
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) October 14, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for further developments.
You must log in to post a comment.