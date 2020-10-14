Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for several counties in southwestern Minnesota as gusty winds and low humidity are expected to create ideal conditions for wildfires.
The National Weather Service says the warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Forecasters say dew points will drop sharply in the afternoon while westerly winds will blow as strong as 35 mph.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says residents should not burn while the warning is in effect, as any spark could produce a wildfire.
The counties under the Red Flag Warning are: Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.
You must log in to post a comment.