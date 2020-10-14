MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul frequently ranks among the best places in the country to live. So often, in fact, that a double-digit ranking almost feels like a disappointment.

The U.S. News And World Report has just released its latest rankings of the best places to live in the country, for 2020-2021, and the Twin Cities aren’t in the top 10. Nor are they in the top 20.

Minneapolis-St. Paul ranks 22nd on the overall list, which is headed up by Boston, Colorado.

“Minneapolis and St. Paul not only have big-city amenities like museums and sports stadiums, but also have an approachable Midwestern feel,” the report says. “The geographic location and climate in The Land of 10,000 Lakes play an important role in the culture of the area, with residents taking advantage of the changing seasons. Locals embrace the harsh winters and partake in hockey, ice fishing and cross-country skiing. During the spring, summer and fall, Minneapolis and St. Paul come alive with outdoor music festivals, baseball games at Target Field and recreational opportunities on the area’s lakes.”

The report rated cities on the following qualifications: desirability, value, job market, quality of life, and net migration. The Twin Cities earned solid marks in value and job market, but low ratings on desirability.

Colorado had four of the top five slots on the list. Beyond #1 Boulder, Denver ranked second, Colorado Springs fourth, and Fort Collins fifth.

Among the other cities that ranked higher than the Twin Cities were Des Moines, Iowa (#7); San Francisco (#10); Ann Arbor, Michigan (#12); Sarasota, Florida (#16); and Madison, Wisconsin (#21).

The Twin Cities ranked even lower on the companion list of the best places to retire in the U.S., ranking 125th there.

