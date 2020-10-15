Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you love bacon and maybe need a little inspiration to put on a mask? Now, you can not just eat bacon. You can also inhale it.
That’s the message from Hormel Foods, which is giving away bacon-scented face masks.
The Austin, Minnesota company will also donate up to 10,000 meals to the food bank network Feeding America for each request it gets.
The “Breathable Bacon” mask is a two-ply, multi-fiber cloth.
