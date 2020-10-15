MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a 55-year-old woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:12 a.m. to the intersection of County Road 17 and the western portion of County Road 3 in Holding Township. The caller reported that a vehicle had gone off the roadway.
Upon arrival, deputies saw a vehicle in a harvested corn field, south of the T-intersection.
Officials say the driver, Ann Taranto of Little Falls, failed to yield at the stop sign for south County Road 3 traffic and crossed both lanes of County Road 17. She then went off the roadway and into the field.
The driver was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
