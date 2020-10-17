MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A national lawmaker is home in Minnesota checking in on the communities she represents.
Congresswoman Angle Craig was in Cottage Grove Saturday, where she met with Mayor Myron Bailey and small business owners. Rep. Craig is a member of the House Small Business Committee.
The Minnesota Democrat says she wanted to hear the challenges businesses are having right now and how her work in Washington, D.C. can help.
She says it’s critical to keep the economic engine running for these businesses during the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Especially for our restaurant owners and our retails owners there are still some particular tough times ahead and I think Washington needs to stay focused on helping the hardest hit businesses,” Craig said.
You must log in to post a comment.