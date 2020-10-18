CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Darryl Townsend, Missing Man, Missing Person, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking the public’s help finding an Indiana man missing in the Twin Cities.

The St. Paul Police Department says that 57-year-old Darryl Townsend, who suffers from dementia, walked away late Saturday night from a home on the 100 block of East Acker Street.

Investigators say Townsend has no money and no other ties to the area. They say he was last seen wearing a brown coat, navy blue pants, a black cap, and black and white Reebok shoes.

Anyone who sees Townsend is asked to call 911 or 651-291-1111.

