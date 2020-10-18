Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Zach Sobiech, the Minnesota teen whose music and fearless battle with osteosarcoma touched people around the globe, has returned to the top of the iTunes music charts.
His song “Clouds” reached number one again Sunday afternoon, first topping the list of the most downloaded songs on iTunes just after his death in 2013.
The song’s renaissance in popularity is tied to the recent release of the biopic “Clouds” on Disney+, which depicts the final months of his life.
Click here for more information on Zach’s Movement, a foundation created in his honor to help raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
