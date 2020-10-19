Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash has shut down part of eastbound Highway 10 in Morrison County.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at around 7:13 a.m. on eastbound Highway 10 south of 83rd Street, which is north of Royalton.
WCCO’s Sky4 aerial footage of the crash scene shows what appears to be two heavily damaged SUVs.
The state patrol says the crash involves injuries, but the extent of those injuries has yet to be determined. A detour is in place.
More information is expected to be released, so check back for more.
