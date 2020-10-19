CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash has shut down part of eastbound Highway 10 in Morrison County.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at around 7:13 a.m. on eastbound Highway 10 south of 83rd Street, which is north of Royalton.

WCCO’s Sky4 aerial footage of the crash scene shows what appears to be two heavily damaged SUVs.

(credit: CBS)

The state patrol says the crash involves injuries, but the extent of those injuries has yet to be determined. A detour is in place.

More information is expected to be released, so check back for more.

