MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the line of duty earlier this year, remains on a long road to recovery, but on Monday he’ll be welcomed home to Waseca.
Matson suffered a gunshot wound to the head in January while chasing a suspect in a Waseca neighborhood. Since then, he’s undergone multiple surgeries and extensive treatments outside of Minnesota.
The man who shot him, Tyler Janovsky, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of attempted murder.
On Monday, residents of the small southern Minnesota town will line the streets to welcome Matson home. They’ll stand on State Street, from Waseca Junior and Senior High to the Public Safety Building.
Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought said that Matson’s fellow officers have missed him tremendously and that they’ll continue to support him as he recovers.
You must log in to post a comment.