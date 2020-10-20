MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following the success of the food parades at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, a holiday festival is coming this winter.
Fair officials announced Tuesday the “Glow” holiday drive-thru festival, saying it will feature a dozen festive displays composed of over a million sparkling lights. After driving through the mile-long course, festival-goers will also get the chance to buy some of their favorite state fair foods.
The social-distanced festival is slated to begin on Nov. 19 and last through Jan. 3. Each night some of the proceeds will go toward benefitting a local charity.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now with the code GLOW, otherwise they go on sale Thursday morning for the general public.
Tickets run $46 per car. They can only be purchased online.
Fair officials say the Glow course takes about 40 minutes to complete. Entry into the course will be limited to one car every 15 minutes.
