MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s most competitive congressional districts for the last few years has been the second. It stretches south from the suburbs of Eagan and Prior Lake to the farmlands of Goodhue and Wabasha counties.

Republican Tyler Kistner is challenging Democratic incumbent Angie Craig. The election was briefly postponed because of the recent death of a third-party candidate.

But as Esme Murphy reports, earlier this month a federal judge ruled the election will go ahead on November 3rd.

First-term Democrat Angie Craig is running as a moderate who gets things done.

“President Trump has recently signed two of my bills into law, that’s as many as any other member of the Minnesota delegation and more than any other freshman member,” Craig told WCCO in a recent interview.

One bill extended small business pandemic loans, the second restricts improper payments to government contractors. Craig’s opponent is Republican newcomer Tyler Kistner — a former Marine — who argues Craig is no moderate.

“When you look at the facts, she votes 97% of the time with Nancy Pelosi and almost 90% of the time with Ilhan Omar,” Kistner said.

The nonpartisan Cooke Political Report ranks the second district as a +2 Republican, meaning there are 2% more Republicans than the national average. But in reality, the second district has become a swing district.

President Trump narrowly won the district in 2016, In 2018, Craig beat incumbent Republican Congressman Jason Lewis by five points. Early voters in Lakeville willing to share their preference told us they are for Craig.

“I feel strongly about supporting Angie Craig I want her to stay,” voter Julia Mueller-Dahl said.

Those keeping their choice private told us this year more than ever they are choosing carefully.

“The race is really contentious. It’s been a hard-fought race,” voter Chris Klucus said.

Republican Tyler Kistner’s campaign tells us an Appeals Court could still delay the second district election. But right now, the race is on and very much underway.