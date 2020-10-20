MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says hundreds of crashes have happened so far during Tuesday’s snowstorm, which may be one for the record books.
Between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., there have been 346 crashes on Minnesota roads. Thirty-four of those crashes resulted in injuries, including one serious injury near Motley. There have been 345 vehicle spinouts and 17 jackknifed semi-trucks.
The storm system is expected to keep dropping several inches of snow until late Tuesday evening, with parts of the south metro area already receiving more than 5 inches as of late Tuesday afternoon.
WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says it’s possible this may become Minnesota’s largest early season storm in recorded history. It may also become the second largest October snowfall, second to the historic 1991 Halloween blizzard, according to WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.
