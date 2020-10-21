MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota voters with disabilities now have more tools to help them cast their ballots.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced Wednesday that citizens who are Blind or Vision Impaired can vote absentee with an accessible ballot that doesn’t come via mail, and doesn’t require marking the ballot in the traditional way. Simon says the system is similar to the one used by voters in the military and those living abroad
Voters who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing can also access a video series that uses American Sign Language (ASL) to provide information on voters’ rights, voting early by absentee ballot, election day registration and assistance to voters.
There is also a videophone hotline that uses ASL to provide voter information. That number is 612-293-4288.
“The right to vote is a right for everyone who is eligible, no matter what method they use” Simon said. “These resources will make exercising the power of the vote more accessible to all Minnesotans.”
