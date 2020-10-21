MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Spring Lake Park man and his wife are in custody after a narcotics search warrant was executed Monday evening.
According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the search warrant was executed at the couple’s home in Spring Lake Park and a nearby storage unit rented in the man’s name.
During the search warrants, agents recovered about 15.21 pounds of methamphetamine, over $73,000 in cash and .44 magnum handgun.
“This investigation has revealed that this individual has been the source of large amounts of methamphetamine being trafficked into the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force service area as well as into other parts of Minnesota,” the task force said in a press release.
The couple, who are both 51 years old, is being held at the Anoka County Jail.
The Anoka-Hennepin Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Spring Lake Park Police Department assisted the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force in the investigation, which is ongoing.
