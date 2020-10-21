MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated agricultural disasters in parts of Minnesota due to extreme drought conditions during the 2020 growing season.
“Extreme drought this growing season added stress and financial hardship during an already difficult time for the agricultural industry,” said Governor Walz. “Harsh weather conditions directly impact our farmers’ bottom line. These disaster declarations will provide some assistance to help them recover.”
Farmers in Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock counties are now eligible to apply for emergency loans through the USDA Farm Service Agency. Farmers in adjacent states, including 16 Iowa counties and three South Dakota counties, are also eligible to apply for disaster relief.
